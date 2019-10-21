(@fidahassanain)

Bilawal Bhutto also visited Adiala Jail to see his father former President Asif Ali Zardari.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-21th Oct, 2019) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that all parties and groups should hold protest but they must keep in mind that they should not give any "third power" to derail the system.

During his visit to jail, bilawal said that protest was their right and every party should hold protest but one thing they must ensure that no third power should be allowed to wrap up the entire sytem.



He said the incumbent rulers were comletely naive and did not know how to run the country's affairs.

"Runing a country's affair is not like playing cricket," said Bilawal Bhutto. He also commented on Larkana election terming it "Selection".



"Larkana election was not an election; it was a selection,". Bilawal said that his father's health was deteriorating by every passing day but he was fully determined. He said his father made a request to shift him from jail to Hospital but he was not being shifted.

Earalier, on Oct 18, Bilawal Bhutto announced countrywide protest against the government saying that they were going to restore democracy in Pakistan.

"Our demand is to restore democracy in the country," said Bilawal adding that " We don't believe in artificial democracy,".

He also said that the democratic and socio-economic rights of the masses shall be restored and for that Imran Khan must resign,".

Bilawal said that the incumbent government had lost its credibility in the masses as it did not fulfil any of its promises, saying that now all parties had decided that the government must step down.

Bilawal alleged that the incumbent rulers had compromised on the issue of Kashmir. "Now a blind person can even see that Kashmir has been sold out," said Bilawal adding that "CPEC is going very slow,".

PPP Chairman also made it clear that they would protest in Thar on October 23, demonstrate in Kashmore on 26th whereas rallies in Punjab would begin from November 1.

PPP would play its role what it played during the previous eras of martial laws and would continue its political struggle, he added.