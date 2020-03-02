Bilawal says political revenge is on the peak

(@fidahassanain)

He says no one believes that Nawaz Sharif went to jail or abroad due to corruption as many opposition leaders are in jails due to political revenge.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2020) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto said no one accepted the reason that Nawaz Sharif went to a jail or abroad due to corruption.

Bilawal Bhutto said political revenge at its peak in present government. He was addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club here on Monday.

“The government’s stance malfunctioned from the first day and nobody is accepting that Nawaz Sharif went to jail or abroad due to corruption. Our leaders are in jail due to political revenge,” he said.

“Not even a political opponent’s late brother was sparred,” Bilawal added while referring to former PPP minister Khurshid Shah’s brother.

Mr Bilawal further criticized the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for what he called “economic crisis”, and claimed that economic affairs of the country were being driven through a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is in Lahore for last more than a week to work on political fronts in Punjab after his home province Sindh.

“Everybody knows that Nawaz Sharif is in London only because of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s revenge. PPP leaders have also served jails and we all feel that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is a black law and it should be suspended immediately.

The example of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is in front of all,” said PPP Chairman.

“NAB and economy can’t work together,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He also acknowledged the sacrifices of journalists in democratic struggle.

“Journalists’ role in democratic struggle is remarkable,” he further said, adding that they would not accept system where there was no system of freedom of expression. The PPP chairman stated that they would try their best to be voice of the press.

“PTI also attacked media’s economy,” said Bilawal. He expressed concerns over the situation of media, saying that there was downsizing in various media organizations.

“ We need good journalists for democracy. Benazir Bhutto stood firm to face dictatorship,” he added. He went on to say that there was no concept of umpires in real governments as the incumbent government was attacking democratic rights as well as economic rights of the people. He also discussed the IMF deal with Pakistan, saying that the IMF-budget would be disastrous for the economy. The IMF should have given a time frame to people, he added.