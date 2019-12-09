Bilawal says struggle to continue until the democratic govt in power

(@fidahassanain)

Bilawal says Asif Ali Zardari is in jail without conviction while Nawaz Sharif is out of country with conviction.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2019) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that they would continue their struggle to make a true democratic government, making it clear to ruling PTI that correct message would be given from “Liaqat Bagh”.

While addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bilalwal said that he (Imran Khan) was selected as the selected used to be in the past. He said the case of his father and the case of Nawaz sharif both were of different nature.

“This is very strange that Asif Ali Zardari is in the jail without any conviction while Nawaz Sharif is out despite that he is convicted,” said Bilawal Bhutto zardari. He expressed these views while talking to media outside PIMS hospital here on Monday evening.

He was there to meet his ailing father former President Asif Ali Zardari.

He said the required facilities must be provided to Asif Ali Zardari and he would be taken to Karachi.

“Today an App has been launched to find out the corrupt people but his father despite no conviction wasa in the jail,” said Bilawal. He also made it clear that they would not surrender before the government due to its pressure.

“This is not true government and we will continue our struggle for a true democratic government,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said he father was seriously ill and his medical report would be submitted before the court. He went on to say that they would strengthen the state institutions and would empower ECP.