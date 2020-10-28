Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s elections

(@fidahassanain)

The PPP Chairman has warned that they will protest if the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan are rigged.

SKARDU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that they would not allow anyone to rig general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bilawal Bhutto said they would provide rights to the people and would do legislation to give right of the land ownership in Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Give us majority and we’ll do legislation for you people to give you right of land ownership in Gilgit-Baltistan,” said the PPP Chairman while addressing the workers in Skardu.

Bilawal Bhutto said they would protest if election was rigged in the state.

He stated that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto ended the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) from G while his mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto served the people of GB, and former president Asif Ali Zardari gave identity to the people of GB.

“It is PPP that gave you identify by giving you first assembly, first governor, and first chief minister to the province,” said Bilawal. He said that they were not contesting elections for power but to make the lives of the people Gilgit-Baltistan better.

Yesterday, Sindh government increased quota for the students of Gilgit-Baltistan in public sector universities.

“We have increased quota from 162 to 220 seats in nine public sector universities of Sindh for the students belong to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” confirmed Murtaza Wahab, the Advisor to PM.

“Sindh government would continue to serve people Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK like the people in all other parts of the country,” he added.