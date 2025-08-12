Bilawal says UN designation against terror groups of Balochistan also being sought

The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said after designation of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade as terrorists outfits attempts are afoot to secure an identical declaration from the United Nations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said after designation of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade as terrorists outfits attempts are afoot to secure an identical declaration from the United Nations.

"The terrorist elements in Balochistan have been targeting labourers and poor people," he noted while talking to the media at Niaz cricket Stadium here on Tuesday after inauguration of a set of development projects in the city.

He said such designations of the terrorist groups were necessary so that their foreign funding sources could be cut off.

Commenting on the water aggression of India which had been trying to divert water from the Indus river, he said Pakistan would defend its right over the Indus river.

The PPP's chairman claimed that dedicated attention was being paid towards the infrastructure development of Hyderabad and that the city would not be ignored like it was in the past.

He maintained that Hyderabad and its development was ignored in the past on the basis of political discrimination and a politics of hatred was under practice.

However, he asserted, the PPP's aim was to serve the public and to undertake development projects for their benefit.Bilawal claimed that the Peoples Housing Project was the largest scheme in the world and the most transparent one in Pakistan under which free houses are being provided to the people affected by the rains and flood in 2022.

He reiterated that 2.1 million homes were being constructed under the project and that the beneficiaries of those houses were being given ownership rights as well.

He said the project was a continuation of the vision of the PPP's founding chairman and former Prime Minister Zulifqar Ali Bhutto who had raised the slogan of roti, kapra aur makan (bread, clothes and shelter).

The PPP's chairman credited the PPP's Sindh government for investing a lot on establishing and upgrading the educational institutions especially universities.He vowed to establish at least one university in each district of Sindh.

He shared that the Sindh Assembly's Public Accounts Committee had recovered around R20 billion which had been deposited in the government's exchequer, adding that the recovered amount was also being spent on the province's development.

He said Hyderabad being the second largest city in the province deserved to have a functional airport, assuring that they would take up that issue with the Federal government so that the people could be provided air travel facilities.

Speaking about the 26th constitutional amendment the PPP's chairman said the biggest accomplishment of that piece of legislation had been the grant of equal representation in the constitutional bench to the judges from all the provinces.

He emphasized on the need of modernizing the existing irrigation system in the country so that the anticipated water crisis could be dealt with efficiently.

Bilawal believed that entrenchment of democracy would only be possible when all the constitutional institutions in the country worked in their respective domains and that the politicians also confined themselves to the realm of politics.

e said all the stakeholders would have to work together for the country's development because every single citizen had a role to playEarlier, Bilawal inaugurated Khan Bahadur Hassan Ali Affandi park, established on 14 acres in the city's outskirts along Hyderabad bypass road.

He was briefed that urban foresting initiative was also a part of the park's development and under it 5,000 saplings and 10,000 plants had been planted besides setting up of a walking track and a cycling track.

Three open libraries were also being set up in the park in view of the public demand.

The PPP's chairman, however, expressed dismay over a lack of vehicle parking facility outside the park and directed the mayor to address the issue on priority.

He also inaugurated phase I of the Autobahn road project whose over 1 kilometer segment out of around 11 kms has been completed.

He was apprised about the construction of a partial ring road which starts near Kotri barrage and ends near the Kotri railway bridge after passing under the Hyderabad Bypass road's bridge over the Indus river.

He congratulated Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro and his team over their performance.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro besides government officers and leaders of the PPP were present on the occasion.