Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2020) Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said untrained people who are also incompetent and unqualified were running the affairs of Punjab.

Bilawal Bhutto said that an in-training person could not be appointed as Punjab Chief Minister, raising a question that how it could run the largest province of the country if the team was ineligible. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday.

He quoted Transparency International’s statement that the incumbent government was the most corrupt one in the history.

The PPP Chairman also came down hard upon National Accountability Bureau and demanded resignation of its chairman and release of all political prisoners after the recent verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The top court recently had observed that anti-graft body was being used for political engineering and the case of Khawaja brothers was the worst example of human rights violations. The Supreme Court also held that the NAB was taking action against the opposition but was turning a blind eye towards the government.

Bilawal asked all the stake holders to get united for abolishment of NAB, saying that united move for legislation was required for unbiased accountability process in the country.

Talking about All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties, Bilawal Bhutto said that he talked to PML-N and they decided to hold APC soon after the complete recovery of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.