Bilawal Says Yes For Marriage, Aamir Liaquat Reacts With Misogynist Remarks

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:00 PM

Bilawal says yes for marriage, Aamir Liaquat reacts with misogynist remarks

Aamir Liaquat shared a video of an old Bollywoos song that goes like, “Larki ne haan kar di.”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th June, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has agreed to perform marriage.

This was announced by his father Asif Ali Zardari while speaking to media persons in Parliament House.

Reacting to this announcement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and tv host Aamir Liaquat shared a video of an old Bollywoos song that goes like, “Larki ne haan kar di.”

He captioned the video as, “Bilawal ne shadi k liye haan kar di (Bilawal said yes for marriage)”.

Former president Asif Zardari said that Bilawal Bhutto is ready to marry.

“Now we have to find a girl for him,” Zardari said, adding that Bilawal does not have time for this so he would have to find a girl for him.

Asif Zardari also said that he wants to retire from politics as Bilawal is now managing political affairs.

“I want to rest now and look after my fields. This is my age to play with my grandchildren,” Zardari said.

Bilawal Bhutto is undoubtedly the most eligible bachelor in the country. And for this reason, he is always confronted with questions about his marriage in almost every interview.

However, Bilawal has now finally said yes for marriage.

