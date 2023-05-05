UrduPoint.com

Bilawal, SCO SG Discuss SCO Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming called on Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa, India, Bilawal Bhuttobriefed Secretary General on the activities of SCO in pursuance of vision of SCO leadership.

The Secretary General thanked the foreign minister for Pakistan's consistent support to SCO and appreciated its constructive contributions towards strengthening regional cooperation, connectivity, peace and prosperity.

