Bilawal Seeking NRO For His Father: Murad

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday said Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was once again seeking National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for his father Asif Ali Zardari.

In reaction to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting in Peshawar, he said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rejected Bilawal and gave Prime Minister Imran Khan the two-third majority for his best performance, said a press release.

The minister said Bilawal had not given the National Finance Commission (NFC) share to the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas till date.

He said proud people of merged districts were demanding three percent NFC share from the PPP chairman.

