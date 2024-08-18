Open Menu

Bilawal Seeks Report From CM Sindh About Damages Due To Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sought a detailed report from the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, regarding the damage caused by the ongoing rains across the province and the measures taken by the provincial government to assist the affected people.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP expressed his deep concern over the damage caused by the heavy rains in various parts of Sindh.

He instructed the chief minister to provide a comprehensive report on the damages and relief efforts in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, and other areas across the province.

Bilawal Bhutto remarked that the Sukkur and Larkana divisions are once again bearing the brunt of climate change effects.

He directed the mayors of Sukkur and Larkana to ensure the swift drainage of rainwater from the low-lying areas of these cities.

Bilawal Bhutto further instructed that an immediate investigation be conducted into the breach in the dam in Khairpur district, emphasizing the need to minimize the damage and provide prompt assistance to the affected people.

He stressed that the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) must fulfill their responsibilities in assisting the rain-affected communities.

He assured the victims that the PPP would stand by them and provide unwavering support during this difficult time.

