Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Bilawal seeks report from Sindh CM on rain related damages

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sought a detailed report from the Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, regarding the damage caused by the ongoing rains across the province and the measures taken by the provincial government to assist the affected people.

The PPP Chairman expressed his deep concern over the damage caused by the heavy rains in various parts of Sindh. He instructed the CM to provide a comprehensive report on the damages and relief efforts in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, and other areas across the province.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked that the Sukkur and Larkana divisions are once again bearing the brunt of climate change effects.

He directed the mayors of Sukkur and Larkana to ensure the swift drainage of rainwater from the low-lying areas of these cities.

He further instructed that an immediate investigation be conducted into the breach in the dam in Khairpur district, emphasizing the need to minimize the damage and provide prompt assistance to the affected people.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed that the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) must fulfil their responsibilities in assisting the rain-affected communities.

He assured the victims that the PPP would stand by them and provide unwavering support during this difficult time.

