Bilawal Seeks Reports About Damage To Canal Embankments In Sindh, Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sought detailed reports from the Irrigation Ministers of Sindh and Balochistan regarding the damage to canal embankments due to the recent rains in the provinces.
Presiding over a meeting through video-link, he inquired about the floods and damages caused in Sindh and Balochistan following the recent rains.
The ministers gave briefing over the damages caused by the floods in their respective provinces, said a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House on Wednesday.
Sadiq Umrani and Jam Khan Shoro, the Irrigation Ministers for Balochistan and Sindh respectively, briefed the party chief on the performance of their respective departments.
During the meeting, both Sindh and Balochistan Ministers agreed to adopt a unified stance on the formula for water distribution in the country at the platform of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA).
In a response, both the ministers informed about the extent of the damage and the steps being taken to address and repair the affected embankments.
