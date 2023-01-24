UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Sees Education As Guarantee Of Sustainable Development, Peace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman, Pakistan People's Party and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that promoting education gives a guarantee for sustainable development and peace in the country.

In a message on the occasion of International Day of Education issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House here, Bilawal saluted all the teachers and educationists, who were playing their role in the promotion of education in the country.

The foreign minister said that more than 22 million out-of-school children were a matter of great concern and a challenge for the entire nation.

He emphasized for providing quality education while removing obstacles on a war-footing basis, adding that focus should be given to science and technology education.

PPP has always included education and training in its top priorities, he said adding that the founding Chairman of the Party, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto established more schools and educational institutions during his tenure as compared to the past.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto also paid special attention to women's education and training and the establishment of educational institutions in the country as the Prime Minister.

The previous PPP government led by President Asif Ali Zardari also established the largest number of universities in the country.

Bilawal said that the Constitution of 1973 provides access to equal educational facilities to all children as their basic right while the provision of quality education to all children and youth without discrimination is the manifesto of PPP.

He further said that Pakistan could only place among the ranks of developed nations through the education system equipped with standard and modern technology.

