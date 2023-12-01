Open Menu

Bilawal Sees Pakistan's Future Tied With People As Partners In Political & Economic Matters

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday said that Pakistan's future was tied with the people being partners in political, economic and social matters and expressing their will through the general elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023)

"Let the people decide the future of Pakistan. I also know that when the people and the youth take a decision, no power in the world can reverse it," Bilawal said while addressing the Balochistan High Court Bar Association (BHCA), according to a news release issued here by Media Cell Bilawal House.

The PPP chairman said that his party had always trusted the people. "You and I will make a new history together, we can change the fate of this country. I have been the youngest foreign minister of the country, I know this country, there is so much potential in the people, and I know how we can present the country as a modern state in the world."

He said that he felt the pain and suffering of the people of Balochistan. His maternal grandfather Shaheed Zulfiqkar Ali Bhutto, who was the first elected prime minister of the country and also served as the president, was hanged, he added.

Likewise, he said, his mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who was the first woman prime minister of Pakistan as well as of the Muslim Ummah, was also martyred. His maternal uncle Shahnawaz Bhutto was poisoned, while Mir Murtaza Bhutto was killed outside his house and it was blamed on Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and her family under the conspiracy, he recalled.

The PPP chairman questioned whether the old aged leaders were the options of the people of Pakistan, Balochistan and the country.

"My objection is not at all that they have become elders. Age does not matter, you can adopt a new style of politics for this country even when you are old, and you can be interested in the same old style of politics even when you are young," he added.

Bilawal urged the people "to surprise them all on February 8, use your voting power, come out in large numbers and don't leave the fate of the country".

He emphasized that "we have to leave the traditional and old political thinking. We will bury the politics of hate, ego and division and move forward."

Bilawal claimed that after the elections the PPP would be in the government, and it would first give the people of Balochistan their rights. He rcalled that President Asif Ali Zardari during the last PPP government had taken measures like the launch of Aghaz-e-Huqooq-Balochistan, the Eighteenth Amendment and National Finance Commission Award, which were were tantamount to the victory of Balochistan.

The PPP chairman said that his party's previous governments in Sindh had ensured the development and welfare of the local population as well as the protection of their rights by making them shareholders in the resources of Thar.

He said in the past Tharparkar was presented as Africa, but now women of Thar were also working as engineers and truck drivers on the Thar Coal project. "Through the Thar Coal project, we are delivering the cheapest electricity to the National Grid, electricity is going to Faisalabad. We have done development in Sindh through Public Private Partnership," he pointed out.

