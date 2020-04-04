Bilawal shares video message on death anniversary of his grandfather ZAB

(@fidahassanain)

Bilawal says he came alone to Gharhi Khuda Bakash to offer Fatiha for his grandfather on his death anniversary contrary to their old practice of larger gatherings due to Coronavirus pandemic, urges people to stay safe and ensure social distancing.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared video message for the public on the eve of death anniversary of his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they celebrated death anniversary of grandfather by getting together at Ghardhi Khuda Bakash from all corners of the ountry but this year, due to the reason best known to everyone, he was alone there to offer Fatikha.

In his video message, he appreciated the people who donated ration and donations for the poor people during this difficult time of global pandemic, especially for the people in Sindh.

He also mentioned a notification issued by Sindh government regarding security of every citizen’s job and payment of salary.

“Please take care of your health and life,” he asked the people, adding that it could be done only if they lived at homes and could ensure social distancing.

He also mentioned the efforts of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Bilawal emphasized over unity at this difficult time.