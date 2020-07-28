UrduPoint.com
Bilawal, Shehbaz Discuss Current Political Situation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif at latter's Model Town residence, here on Tuesday evening.

Both the leaders discussed current political situation in the country and role of opposition parties, said the PML-N sources.

PPP leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira and Chaudhry Manzoor whereas PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present during the meeting.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif responded to media queries and criticised policies of the government.

He said that the meeting of Rehbar committee would be held after Eid to decide future course of action for the opposition parties.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that all parties of the opposition were on same page against the present political set-up. He said the PPP and the PML-N would stand for the people of the country, adding that a strategy would be devised in this regard in All Parties Conference.

Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP was a political party which believed in human rights and democracy and was struggling for the rights of people.

