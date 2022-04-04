UrduPoint.com

Bilawal, Shehbaz Vow To Continue Defending Constitution

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2022 | 02:48 PM

The opposition leaders say no confidence motion is a democratic way to oust Prime Minister, pointing out that they will continue to defend the constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2022) Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has prayed the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to constitute a full court bench to decide about the ruling of the Deputy Speaker on No Confidence Motion and subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly.

Bilawal Bhutto said no confidence motion is a democratic way to oust Prime Minister. He said we will continue to defend the constitution. He was addressing a news conference along with leaders of other political parties. Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N President, was also present there.

President of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif said the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party members yesterday are contrary to the constitution.

Shehbaz Sharif questioned why the matter of Article 5 was not raised when no confidence motion against the Prime Minister was being tabled in the house.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the PTI lawyers and legal team would put forward their point of view in the court.

He said the Deputy Speaker National Assembly had given detailed reasons regarding Article 5 in his detailed ruling.

Chaudhry Fawad the PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan, was challenging the Opposition to face it in the elections to be held within 90 days.

