Bilawal should avoid point scoring on coronavirus issue: MNA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Sunday said that Bilawal Bhutto must avoid point scoring on issue of coronavirus.

In a statement, she said that the Federal government was making best efforts to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.

Nusrat Wahid said that the federal government through Ehsaas Programme and NDMA was providing all possible relief to people of all provinces including Sindh.

She said after 18th Constitutional Amendment the health sector was the responsibility of the provincial government, however, Prime Minister Imran Khan was providing all possible support to the provinces and he was desirous of quick elimination of coronavirus from the country.

The MNA said that there had been no proper distribution of ration among needy families of Sindh and there were reports of mass scale misappropriation of funds. The Sindh govt had misappropriated the funds.

Nusrat Wahid added that the Prime Minister Imran khan was very much concerned for the daily wagers and needy people of the country and in order to resolve their grievances all possible efforts were being made by the Premier.

She concluded that all available resources were being utilized for the elimination of coronavirus from the country.