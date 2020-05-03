UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Should Avoid Point Scoring On Coronavirus Issue: MNA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 04:40 PM

Bilawal should avoid point scoring on coronavirus issue: MNA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Sunday said that Bilawal Bhutto must avoid point scoring on issue of coronavirus.

In a statement, she said that the Federal government was making best efforts to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.

Nusrat Wahid said that the federal government through Ehsaas Programme and NDMA was providing all possible relief to people of all provinces including Sindh.

She said after 18th Constitutional Amendment the health sector was the responsibility of the provincial government, however, Prime Minister Imran Khan was providing all possible support to the provinces and he was desirous of quick elimination of coronavirus from the country.

The MNA said that there had been no proper distribution of ration among needy families of Sindh and there were reports of mass scale misappropriation of funds. The Sindh govt had misappropriated the funds.

Nusrat Wahid added that the Prime Minister Imran khan was very much concerned for the daily wagers and needy people of the country and in order to resolve their grievances all possible efforts were being made by the Premier.

She concluded that all available resources were being utilized for the elimination of coronavirus from the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Sunday All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

58 minutes ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

2 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

3 hours ago

Oman announces 85 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.