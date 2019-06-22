Bilawal should be careful in dealing with Sharif family: Aitzaz Ahsan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan has advised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to be careful in settling matters with Sharif family."Bilawal Bhutto should be careful in his dealing with Sharif family because Sharif family can side with Rawalpindi walas if they give them some concession.

It is also not known that Sharifs will become silent after some one blows whistle like Maryam Nawaz who became silent all of a sudden while raising hue and cry of " khalai makhlooq" he said this while talking to a private tv channel here Saturday.He underlined that Nawaz Sharif persuaded Asif Ali Zardari and the latter said he will give tit for tat response.

Nawaz Sharif got done this thing by PPP and later he did not even bother to meet Asif Zardari and he even postponed the program of having a meal.He went on to say that Nawaz Sharif led a mammoth rally on " mujhe keun nikala on GT road and Maryam also used to speak about Khalai Makhlooq" in her addresses and then the time came that she became silent completely.Responding to a question he said that Sharif family has been disappointed when the foreign help has not been received and now they are worried as Nawaz Sharif can not stay in jail for a long period while Asif Zardari can stay in jail as compared to them.He said Shahbaz Sharif did not do well with his brother Nawaz Sharif as he did not reach airport to receive him despite the fact he had claimed to bring 5000 to 7000 persons.

Then what was he doing at chairing cross. Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz both were disappointed over non reaching the airport by Shahbaz Sharif.

He remarked " it is better for Nawaz Sharif to let Maryam Nawaz come forward and he should keep him aside because Maryam Nawaz is also holding meetings in his place.To a question he said Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif have their own interests and they can not get united.Regarding Suleman Shahbaz he said " I am wondered that 98 percent assets of Suleman Shahbaz pertain to TTS.

Suleman Shahbaz fled because his money came telegraphically. How did he earn money in UK and how much income tax was paid by him. He had no money trail with him.He stated that Nawaz Sharif got pressure piled from outside and after his failure in this regard he is trying to mount internal pressure.

Therefore, Maryam Nawaz is undertaking visit of Sindh.Citing to past he said that when he was lawyer of PML-N then Kalsoom Nawaz asked him on December 10, 2007 , three days before striking deal with Pervez Musharraf to accelerate pace of war and on the other hand Sharif family started making preparations to go abroad.

But he was fully ignorant about it. On December 10 he came to know that Sharif family had left for Saudi Arabia with 24 people.He said that Nawaz Sharif signed charter of democracy in 2006 and later he approached court in Memogate case with bringing allegations of treason in 2011.

Later Sharif family played full role in the disqualification of Yousuf Raza Gillani.He said there are several other clever people in party who know nothing about politics and they are playing important role in vitiating the matters.