Bilawal Should Blame His Father, Aunt For Sinking PPP Politics: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 04:03 PM

Bilawal should blame his father, aunt for sinking PPP politics: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should blame the corruption of his father and aunt for PPP sinking politics rather than institutions

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should blame the corruption of his father and aunt for PPP sinking politics rather than institutions.She said this in her twitter on Saturday.She held people of Sindh have risen against corrupt government of Sindh.

The defeat and fear of PPP defeat in u coming Ghotki polls can be seen in the hue and cry of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.PPP started foul play when they started seeing their defeat in Ghotki by polls, she said adding PPP is befooling whom by raising hue and cry of rigging again.

If you win election then these are just and equitable polls according to you but if you lose them then it becomes rigging in your eyes, she remarked.What is this if it is not political hypocrisy, she inquired.

Government is yours in Sindh, your candidate is running election campaign under police protocol then raising hue in cry by holding press conferences in the darkness of nigh mean what, she questioned.

