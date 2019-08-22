UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Should Focus On Resolving Problems Of Sindh People: PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:04 PM

Bilawal should focus on resolving problems of Sindh people: PTI

Central Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Umar Cheema on Thursday said that Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should focus on resolving problems being faced by people of Sindh province instead of giving statements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Central Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Umar Cheema on Thursday said that Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should focus on resolving problems being faced by people of Sindh province instead of giving statements.

According to a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department, he said that Bilawal should take some steps for the betterment of the people instead of taking credit of private hospitals.

He said that he should ask his father once that from where he had earned wealth. He said that the PPP leaders continued addressing rallies instead of responding to court questioning the source of their wealth.

He said that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul of Benazir Bhutto and advised the PPP leaderships to give up politicking on her name.

Umar Cheema said that though it would be hard for the PPP leaders to accept yet the people of Sindh had already rejected their politics.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Benazir Bhutto Pakistan Peoples Party Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Umar Cheema

Recent Stories

Kohli falls cheaply as Windies put India on back f ..

2 minutes ago

Maryam failed to provide money trail of Chaudhry S ..

2 minutes ago

Macron to host Iran top diplomat for nuclear talks ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir dispute can be a nuclear flashpoint in Sou ..

2 minutes ago

Football: CAF Confederation Cup fixtures

7 minutes ago

Syrian jailed for Germany knife killing that spark ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.