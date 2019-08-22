Bilawal should focus on resolving problems of Sindh people: PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

Central Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Umar Cheema on Thursday said that Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should focus on resolving problems being faced by people of Sindh province instead of giving statements

According to a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department, he said that Bilawal should take some steps for the betterment of the people instead of taking credit of private hospitals.

He said that he should ask his father once that from where he had earned wealth. He said that the PPP leaders continued addressing rallies instead of responding to court questioning the source of their wealth.

He said that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul of Benazir Bhutto and advised the PPP leaderships to give up politicking on her name.

Umar Cheema said that though it would be hard for the PPP leaders to accept yet the people of Sindh had already rejected their politics.