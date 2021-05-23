UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Should Focus On Sindh Instead Of Criticizing Federation: Shahbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 08:00 PM

Bilawal should focus on Sindh instead of criticizing federation: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Sunday that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should focus on Sindh instead of criticizing the federation and shedding crocodile tears on the economy. Reacting to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statement, he said corona virus positivity ratio in Sindh was the highest in the country at about 15 per cent.

He said in Karachi, COVID-19 ratio was further rising which was near 20 per cent.

He said that 'Parchi' (receipt) Chairman Bilawal should get out of Federal phobia and focus on Sindh province.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari gang was trying to divert attention from the deteriorating situation in Sindh. He said those who pushed the country into the worst economic crisis by taking loans during their government should answer today.

Dr Shahbaz Gill added that six times IMF borrowers sent money abroad through fake accounts.

He said GDP growth is estimated at 3.94%, adding that per capita income has also increased by 13.4%.

Gill said that the agriculture sector is expected to grow by 2.8%, adding that manufacturing is expected to improve by 9.3%.

He said the services sector is also expected to grow by 4.4%.

