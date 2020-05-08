‘Bilawal should focus Thar where children are dying of hunger’

(@fidahassanain)

Advisor to KPK Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir says they will follow the directives of the federal government, citing the reason that national unity is need of the hour during these testing times.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto should focus Sindh instead of interfering into the domain of other provinces, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa on information Ajmal Wazir said here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Ajmal Wazir said there was great need of unity and no one should create divisions.

“Bilawal should avoid from interfering into the domain of other provinces and should focus Thar where the children are dying of starvation and hunger,” said Ajmal Wazir. He further said that all decisions were made after consultation with all provinces, because the unity was the need of the hour.

Wazir also lauded the role of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for fighting as frontline heroes with Coronavirus. KPK government, he said, would follow the decisions made by the Federal government.

“We will follow the federal government’s decision and will also lift the lockdown in phases,” he further said.

He also stated that the industries related to PVC, aluminium and steel, paint and electrical equipment would be allowed to operate. All Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be followed strictly. The traders community would have to cooperate with the government by acting upon the define SOPs.

Taking about reopening of shops, Wazir said that these would remain open for five days throughout the week but would be closed on the weekends.

Educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, in the province would reopen as per the federal government's instructions, he added.

He also said KP government would not take an independent decision regarding reopening of all educational institutions.

Wazir said consultations were being held on inter-district and intra-district transport with transporters and decision in this regard would be shared with the public soon.