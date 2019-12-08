Bilawal should learn from projects of CM Buzdar: Chohan

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Sunday that Bilawal Bhutto should initiate doing public politics and learn from people-friendly projects of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said corrupt politicians had caused huge damage to Sindh province, adding the party of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto was being run by incompetent politicians for the last ten years.

He said the remaining damage to the party was being done by immature politicians.

In Tharparkar, despite PPP ruling in Sindh for 13 years, he said hundreds of children were dying with misery, adding "If this state of governance persists, the Sindh will soon get out of grip of PPP".

In reply to criticism of Maryam Auranzeb, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said 'Orange Line' project was not completed within the stipulated time despite passage of deadlines and the allocated budget for the said project also exceeded its limit.

He said the former rulers looted billions of rupees of masses in the name of launching mega projects.

He said "If Maryam Auranzeb cares for the nation then she should ask fleeing leadership of PML-N to return from London".