UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Should Learn From Projects Of CM Buzdar: Chohan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 09:40 PM

Bilawal should learn from projects of CM Buzdar: Chohan

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Sunday that Bilawal Bhutto should initiate doing public politics and learn from people-friendly projects of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said corrupt politicians had caused huge damage to Sindh province, adding the party of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto was being run by incompetent politicians for the last ten years.

He said the remaining damage to the party was being done by immature politicians.

In Tharparkar, despite PPP ruling in Sindh for 13 years, he said hundreds of children were dying with misery, adding "If this state of governance persists, the Sindh will soon get out of grip of PPP".

In reply to criticism of Maryam Auranzeb, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said 'Orange Line' project was not completed within the stipulated time despite passage of deadlines and the allocated budget for the said project also exceeded its limit.

He said the former rulers looted billions of rupees of masses in the name of launching mega projects.

He said "If Maryam Auranzeb cares for the nation then she should ask fleeing leadership of PML-N to return from London".

Related Topics

Sindh Benazir Bhutto Information Minister Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Orange London Tharparkar Sunday From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Ambassador of Armenia

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Urban Planning Council meetin ..

58 minutes ago

UAE prioritises youth empowerment: Obaid Al Zaabi

1 hour ago

SALT begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture delegation visits Seoul

2 hours ago

DP World UAE Region partakes in GPCA 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.