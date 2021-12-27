UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Should Realize, He Grew Up On Looted Wealth: Ali Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 10:43 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi while reacting to the speeches of PPP leadership on the occasion of the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Monday said Bilawal Bhutto should realize that Asif Ali Zardari looted the national wealth and he grew up on the looted money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi while reacting to the speeches of PPP leadership on the occasion of the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Monday said Bilawal Bhutto should realize that Asif Ali Zardari looted the national wealth and he grew up on the looted money.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Asif Ali Zardari has destroyed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and confined it to the Sindh province only.

He was of the view that Asif Ali Zardari has a big role in bringing out PPP from national politics.

He said that the leadership of the PPP, which claimed to change the fate of the country, should first change the fate of people living in the Sindh province.

The minister said the people of Sindh are going through hardships today because of the ruling clique in Sindh.

He said that corruption and nepotism have been on the rise in the province under the leadership of PPP for the last 30 years.

Zaidi said that the parties that have hereditary politics have no right to talk about democracy. "First establish democracy within your party, and then talk about the democratic system of the country "he added.

He said that the people of Pakistan have gotten rid of the two-party system due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has eradicated corruption, terrorism, and rigging from the country and gifted a strong electoral system to the people, and Bilawal and Zardari are worried about this strong electoral system" he added.

He said that with the popularity of Imran Khan and PTI, the leadership of PPP is terrified because all avenues to come into power have been closed for them.

He said that PPP dead politics is alive only on tv channels. He said that the people who come into power through rigging would not favor transparency in the election.

He said that PPP leadership fears, free, fair, and transparent election will block their entry into the parliament.

