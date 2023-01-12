UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Speaks With Muttaqi; Condemns Attack On Afghan Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi and condemned the terrorist attack that took place on Wednesday targeting the Afghan foreign ministry

The foreign minister, in a tweet, said both the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan were the victims of terrorism and must put in all-out efforts to defeat the menace.

According to a Foreign Office statement, the foreign minister underscored that terrorism posed a common threat to both Pakistan and Afghanistan, and required a collective response.

Reaffirming complete solidarity with the Afghan people in countering the menace, the foreign minister underlined Pakistan's commitment to work with Afghanistan towards promoting regional peace and stability.

