Bilawal spreading hatred, misleading people: Haleem Adil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, commenting on the press conference of Bilawal, here Saturday said Bilawal Zardari was misleading people and spreading hatred against the Federation.

He said the press conference of Bilawal Zardari was nothing but a pack of lies and allegations against the Federation, according to a PTI news release.

He said Bilawal should have thought twice before terming the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Larkana a political visit. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visits were related to giving Rs60billion to 5 million poor people of Sindh under the Ehsaas Cash Emergency Program. He said Rs2.2billion were being given to 115000 people in Larkana. He said the Prime Minister did not go to Larkana to do politics, but to serve and assist the masses.

Haleem Adil said the government of Bilawal in Sindh had given the people of Larkana a gift of AIDS and dog bites. He said that no healthcare facilities were given to these people and also no facilities of education. He said Bilawal was now talking about the NFC and PFC awards.

He said the Karachi hospitals were handed over on the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Bilawal was only spreading hatred by terming it an 'attack' on Sindh.

He said PPP government was not able to run even Taluka level hospitals that are now given to NGOs, and Bilawal should tell us how his inept government would run these big hospitals. He said this government has even failed to supply dog bite vaccines to the government hospitals. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had gone to the Ehsaas Center Larkana to meet with the poor people, adding if Bilawal has ever gone somewhere to meet the poor people.

Talking about the letter of Sindh government about not handing over the three hospitals of Karachi, Haleem Adil said that provincial health minister demands to pay back expenditure of 10 years on these hospitals. He appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan to order a forensic audit of the expenditures of these 10 years. He reminded that the Federation was running these hospitals before the 18th amendment. He said corruption of billions of rupees has been made in these hospitals. He said the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has to pay loans of billions of rupees.