Bilawal statement proves PDM does not have single narrative: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that Bilawal's statement was a clear proof that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) doesn't have a single narrative.

In a tweet, he said that Bilawal has shown that he does not trust Nawaz Sharif. Shibi Faraz said now it has has been proved that PDM was a group of people working for self-interest and lust for power.