Bilawal stresses for expediting rehabilitation, construction of houses for flood-hit people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday stressed the need for expediting the rehabilitation and construction of houses for flood-hit people, calling Federal and provincial governments to release the required funds in this connection.

Addressing to the participants of a grant awarding and cheques distribution held here at CM secretariat Quetta for the flood affectees along with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and others, Bilawal said that he contested the case for the flood stricken people of Balochistan and Sindh before the world community to raise the funding.

Bilawal said he prepared the plan himself and generated funds to enable the flood calamity hit to construct the climate resilient houses and also awarded the ownership of the land in order to save them from the impact of flood in future.

He requested the provincial government to take up the issue with federal government and get funding issued for the rehabilitation of flood affected people according to the decided plan.

Bilawal said that he would better showcase the case for more funding from international financial institutions once the allocated funds are utilized and displaced community gets shelter houses as per agreed upon plan.

Expressing his concerns over unnecessary delay of the project, Bilawal said a lot of work yet to be done, emphasizing the federal and provincial governments to release the funds so as to facilitate the maximum number of flood affected people.

Referring the Sindh government initiatives of out-sourcing the construction of houses for the flood affectees, Bilwal suggested that Balochistan government shall also adopt such model to timely complete the project and utilized the funds properly.

