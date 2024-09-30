Open Menu

Bilawal Stresses For Expediting Rehabilitation, Construction Of Houses For Flood-hit People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Bilawal stresses for expediting rehabilitation, construction of houses for flood-hit people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday stressed the need for expediting the rehabilitation and construction of houses for flood-hit people, calling Federal and provincial governments to release the required funds in this connection.

Addressing to the participants of a grant awarding and cheques distribution held here at CM secretariat Quetta for the flood affectees along with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and others, Bilawal said that he contested the case for the flood stricken people of Balochistan and Sindh before the world community to raise the funding.

Bilawal said he prepared the plan himself and generated funds to enable the flood calamity hit to construct the climate resilient houses and also awarded the ownership of the land in order to save them from the impact of flood in future.

He requested the provincial government to take up the issue with federal government and get funding issued for the rehabilitation of flood affected people according to the decided plan.

Bilawal said that he would better showcase the case for more funding from international financial institutions once the allocated funds are utilized and displaced community gets shelter houses as per agreed upon plan.

Expressing his concerns over unnecessary delay of the project, Bilawal said a lot of work yet to be done, emphasizing the federal and provincial governments to release the funds so as to facilitate the maximum number of flood affected people.

Referring the Sindh government initiatives of out-sourcing the construction of houses for the flood affectees, Bilwal suggested that Balochistan government shall also adopt such model to timely complete the project and utilized the funds properly.

APP/umr-ask

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Balochistan Chief Minister World Quetta Flood From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

6 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

6 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

6 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

6 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

7 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

7 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

7 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

7 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

7 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan