Bilawal stresses need for fresh approach in politics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed the need for a fresh approach in politics to take the country out of economic problems.

Addressing the Lahore High Court Bar here on Tuesday, he said, "Today, we are witnessing a politics of revenge and division again in the country and it was reintroduced by the former PTI chairman."

The PPP chairman advocated for a departure from traditional politics, aiming to address the country's challenges with a fresh approach. He said, "If our old politicians continue to fight in old ways, they would not be able to solve the issues." He said that he wanted to bury traditional politics and take the country in a new direction, adding that until this decision was made, the outcome was irrelevant.

He said, "If we persist in conventional politics then any chosen prime minister would not be able to run the country and economic issues would remain unresolved."

The PPP chairman also expressed gratitude to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, hoping that justice would be given to the Leader of the People, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. "I hope that the people of the country and the workers of the People's Party will get justice", he added.

He highlighted the ongoing murder case of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as an opportunity to correct history and politics, aspiring to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Constitution with pride.