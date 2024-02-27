Open Menu

Bilawal Stresses Reconciliation Among Politicians To Strengthen Democracy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 07:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday stressed the importance of reconciliation among politicians to ensure political stability and a strong democracy in the country.

He urged all the state institutions to work within the given constitutional domains.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after attending hearing of the presidential reference pertaining to the death of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he emphasized that the country was facing numerous challenges which could be resolved once all the political leaders started respecting one another.

The PPP chairman maintained that politicians should respect one another, otherwise, no one would respect them.

He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for not realizing its mistakes, which, he said, led to putting at stake the Constitution, democracy and system.

To a question, Bilawal said Asif Ali Zardari after his election as president would appoint governors of all the provinces. The process of shortlisting potential Names for governors had not yet started, he added.

