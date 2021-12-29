Bilawal stresses strengthening of export oriented industry

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said that the Sindh government would continue to provide a level playing field to the industry especially export-oriented to foster the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said that the Sindh government would continue to provide a level playing field to the industry especially export-oriented to foster the national economy.

Talking to a 12-member delegation of United Business Group, the largest alliance of chambers and trade associations in the country, Bilawal said Sindh is the second largest province in Pakistan playing a pivotal role in national economy and development.

He said it contributed more than 30 percent to the national GDP. He said he has directed the Sindh government to address all genuine problems being confronted by the business community's top priority.

He said traders and the business community are the backbones of the national economy and the Sindh government will fully ensure the provision of the same equal opportunities to the entire industry accelerate the growth in the country. He hoped that United Business Group under the dynamic leadership of Iftikhar Ali Malik and SM Muneer will continue to work together for the welfare and betterment of the business community besides safeguarding their interests.

Bilawal Bhutto lauded the meritorious services rendered by the leader of the delegation Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig for highlighting the problems of the business community at an appropriate level and personally ensuring their redressal.

Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed his gratitude to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for sparing time for the business community and assured him that UBG after coming into power in the federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry will definitely live up to the aspirations and expectations of the business community with an exclusive spirit of dedication and devotion across the country.

Prominent present among them were SM Muneer, Zubair Tufail, Dr. Nouman Idris Butt, Khalid Tawab, Gohar Hanif, Ahsaam Soomoro, Mohsin Maqbool Sheikh, Momin Ali Malik, Shahid Leghari, and Mumtaz Sheikh.