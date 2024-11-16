Bilawal Stresses Unity Through Respect, Compassion
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 06:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has highlighted the importance of promoting mutual respect, understanding, and compassion among diverse communities to create a harmonious society.
On the occasion of the International Day for Tolerance, he highlighted tolerance as a cornerstone of peaceful coexistence and a prerequisite for the development of an inclusive and progressive nation.
In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he reiterated the party’s commitment to promoting values that uphold equality, justice, and respect for all individuals, irrespective of their faith, ethnicity, or cultural background.
“Tolerance is not merely an act of endurance but an acknowledgment and celebration of our shared humanity. It is a beacon of hope for societies struggling against discrimination, prejudice, and hatred,” he added.
Bilawal Bhutto paid tribute to the founding principles of Pakistan, which championed equality and freedom for all citizens.
He underlined the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who tirelessly advocated for a society where diversity is celebrated, and human dignity is respected.
Reflecting on the current challenges faced globally, including rising intolerance, polarization, and islamophobia, he urged leaders, educators, and citizens to work collectively to uphold the principles of tolerance.
He said, “Today, we reaffirm our resolve to combat all forms of extremism and to stand united against forces that seek to divide us. Let us ensure that Pakistan remains a land of pluralism, compassion, and respect.”
Bilawal Bhutto called upon citizens to honor this day by reflecting on their role in creating an equitable society and by taking steps to bridge divides, heal wounds, and promote harmony in their communities.
