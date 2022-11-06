UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Strongly Condemns Attack On Police Party In Ghotki

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Bilawal strongly condemns attack on police party in Ghotki

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned an attack on police party by criminal elements in Kacha area near Rawanti town of Ghotki district.

In a statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House on Sunday, the Chairman of PPP expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of five police officials including the DSP and two SHOs in the incident.

"I salute to Shaheed DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto, Shaheed SHOs Deen Muhammad Laghari and Abdul Malik Kamangar and two policemen Shaheed Salim Chachar and Shaheed Jatoi for sacrificing their lives in the line of duty and my heart goes out to the families of martyrs", he added.

The Foreign Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of SHO Ghulam Ali Brohi and other officials, who were injured in the attack.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the sacrifices of the Sindh Police to protect the lives and property of the people and maintain law and order are unparalleled. "I am sure that the criminals involved in this henious crime will meet their logical fate," he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Injured Attack Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Ghotki Jatoi Ghulam Ali Criminals Sunday Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.