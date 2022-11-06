Bilawal strongly condemns attack on police party in Ghotki

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned an attack on police party by criminal elements in Kacha area near Rawanti town of Ghotki district.

In a statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House on Sunday, the Chairman of PPP expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of five police officials including the DSP and two SHOs in the incident.

"I salute to Shaheed DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto, Shaheed SHOs Deen Muhammad Laghari and Abdul Malik Kamangar and two policemen Shaheed Salim Chachar and Shaheed Jatoi for sacrificing their lives in the line of duty and my heart goes out to the families of martyrs", he added.

The Foreign Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of SHO Ghulam Ali Brohi and other officials, who were injured in the attack.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the sacrifices of the Sindh Police to protect the lives and property of the people and maintain law and order are unparalleled. "I am sure that the criminals involved in this henious crime will meet their logical fate," he said.