Bilawal Strongly Condemns Attack On Rangers Personnel In Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.
According to a press release issued by the Media Cell of Bilawal House, he said that targeting police and security forces striving to maintain law and order in Islamabad is blatant terrorism.
He demanded that those involved in the attacks on Rangers and police in Islamabad be brought to justice.
Paying tribute to the Rangers and police personnel who embraced martyrdom, Bilawal Bhutto said they were the brave sons of the nation.
He expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyred officers and prayed for their patience and strength during this difficult time. Additionally, he prayed for the swift recovery of the injured personnel.
Bilawal Bhutto reiterated his party's clear stance on the right to peaceful protest and its opposition to any acts of violence and terrorism.
