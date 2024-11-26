Open Menu

Bilawal Strongly Condemns Attack On Rangers Personnel On Srinagar Highway

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 07:42 PM

The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the attack on Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad

He emphasized that targeting police and security forces dedicated to maintaining law and order in Islamabad is an outright act of terrorism. He called for swift action to bring the perpetrators of these attacks on Rangers and police personnel to justice.

Paying tribute to the martyred Rangers and police officers, the PPP Chairman saluted their courage, describing them as the brave sons of the nation.

He extended his heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the martyrs, offering prayers for their strength and fortitude. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated the Pakistan Peoples Party’s unambiguous stance, supporting the right to peaceful protest while condemning all forms of violence, anarchy, and terrorism.

