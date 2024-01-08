Bilawal strongly condemns terrorism incident in Bajaur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently condemned a terrorist incident in Bajaur here on Monday.

He expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the policemen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also expressed his sympathy and offered condolence to the bereaved families of the martyred policemen and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.