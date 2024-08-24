Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack in Pishin

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has strongly condemned a terrorist bombing in Pishin District and expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of precious lives.

He expressed the hope that the perpetrators of this cowardly act would soon be brought to justice.

He emphasized the importance of eradicating terrorism from the region to ensure a stable and prosperous future.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the children martyred in the attack.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured police officers and civilians.