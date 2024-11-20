Open Menu

Bilawal Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Bannu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security checkpoint in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which claimed the lives of 12 security personnel.

He expressed heartfelt sorrow over the tragic loss and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives while combating terrorists in the Mali Khel area of Bannu district.

“These brave soldiers are the pride of the nation, and their sacrifices will always be remembered," he said.

He also stressed that each act of terrorism serves as a stark reminder of the lack of implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated the PPP’s unwavering support for the armed forces in their fight against terrorism and extremism.

He prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks in Jannah and expressed solidarity with their families during this time of immense grief.

