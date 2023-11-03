Open Menu

Bilawal Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Forces In Gwadar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of security forces in Gwadar district

According to a press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he paid glowing tribute to the martyred 14 jawans and said that terrorists ambushed when soldiers were traveling on the route of Pasni and Ormara and termed it as a cowardly attack.

“Our war against terrorism will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated,” he pledged.

Bilawal Bhutto also vowed by saying: “we will take revenge for the blood of our young men by rooting out the thoughts of hatred and division.”

