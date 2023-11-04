Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on PAF airbase in Mianwali

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force in Mianwali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force in Mianwali.

The PPP Chairman, in his statement, lauded the security forces for foiling the terrorist attack on the Mianwali Training Air Base of the PAF and said that a few terrorists, who have somehow escaped from the grip of the law, cannot demoralize the nation with their nefarious intentions and crimes.

"PPP has always fought terrorism and extremism," said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and urged that for complete eradication of terrorism, the ideology of extremism, hatred and division must be eradicated from the country.