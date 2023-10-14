Bilawal strongly condemns tragic killing of six labourers in Turbat

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned the tragic killing of six labourers in Turbat, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned the tragic killing of six labourers in Turbat, Balochistan.

According to a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he described the incident as an act of barbarism and terrorism, calling for the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident and urged that the public be informed of the facts of the case.

He expressed his deep sympathy for the affected families, praying for their patience and resilience during this difficult time.

He announced the PPP's unwavering support for the affected families.

He urged the provincial government to provide the best medical treatment to the two workers who were injured in the incident.