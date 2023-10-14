Open Menu

Bilawal Strongly Condemns Tragic Killing Of Six Labourers In Turbat

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Bilawal strongly condemns tragic killing of six labourers in Turbat

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned the tragic killing of six labourers in Turbat, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned the tragic killing of six labourers in Turbat, Balochistan.

According to a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he described the incident as an act of barbarism and terrorism, calling for the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident and urged that the public be informed of the facts of the case.

He expressed his deep sympathy for the affected families, praying for their patience and resilience during this difficult time.

He announced the PPP's unwavering support for the affected families.

He urged the provincial government to provide the best medical treatment to the two workers who were injured in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Balochistan Turbat Pakistan Peoples Party Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

6 year old dies of electrocution

6 year old dies of electrocution

6 minutes ago
 Rohit hits 86 as India hand Pakistan seven-wicket ..

Rohit hits 86 as India hand Pakistan seven-wicket World Cup rout

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

6 minutes ago
 Two injured of Turbat tragic incident undergo trea ..

Two injured of Turbat tragic incident undergo treatment at Nishtar hospital

6 minutes ago
 'Ugly' Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai fi ..

'Ugly' Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final with Hurkacz

6 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Hamdan attends second day race of Al Dh ..

Sultan bin Hamdan attends second day race of Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival

29 minutes ago
Zafar Jatoi gives additional charge of Director Pl ..

Zafar Jatoi gives additional charge of Director Planning, Development in HDA

6 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

6 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v Pakistan World Cup scoreboard

Cricket: India v Pakistan World Cup scoreboard

6 minutes ago
 UAE allocates US$200 million to boost growth in lo ..

UAE allocates US$200 million to boost growth in low-income countries and reduce ..

44 minutes ago
 With Israel poised for Gaza land assault, UN agenc ..

With Israel poised for Gaza land assault, UN agency issues urgent call for civil ..

46 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry felicitates newly-el ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan