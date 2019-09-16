UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Summons Senior PPP Leaders' Meeting Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:27 PM

Bilawal summons senior PPP leaders' meeting tomorrow

Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called an important consultative meeting at 3pm tomorrow Wednesday on 18th September at Zardari House Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th September, 2019) Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called an important consultative meeting at 3pm tomorrow Wednesday on 18th September at Zardari House Islamabad.Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman of Chairman PPP said that the consultation will be held on the issue of sending Imran Khan's government packing in December this year.

Party Chairman will consult senior party leadership on the issue.Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's countrywide visit will also be discussed in the meeting. The meeting will chalk out strategy after discussion on country's political and economical situation, he conclude.

