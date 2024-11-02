Open Menu

Bilawal Takes Notice Of Sahil Solangi's Death In Police Lockup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Bilawal takes notice of Sahil Solangi's death in police lockup

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took notice of the incident of finding the body of young Sahil Solangi from the lockup of Waleed police station in Larkana city on Saturday.

Earlier, the police authorities expressed their displeasure over the incident which was declared as suicide.

In this regard, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has instructed the MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro to stay keep in touch with the deceased family and provide justice to the relatives by transparently investigating the matter, after which the MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro on the direction of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ,he expressed sorrow over the incident of Sahil Solangi while condoling with his father Saeed Solangi.

He also offered Fateha for departure soul and expressed sympathy with deceased family.

On this occasion, he assured them complete justice.

Waleed police arrested Sahil Solangi a 6 days ago, on the charge of pigeon theft and today, his dead body was found in the lockup, which was declared as suicide by the police.

However, on the instructions of Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Training Faizullah Korejo was appointed as the investigating officer who recorded the statements of the police, the affected family and others.

