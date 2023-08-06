Open Menu

Bilawal Takes Notice Of Train Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Bilawal takes notice of train accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday took notice of the Hazara Express train accident that occured near Nawabshah on Sunday and directed the relevant authorities to investigate it.

According to the statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the passengers who died in the unfortunate accident near Sirhari railway station and prayed for eternal peace for departed souls.

He issued instructions that his party workers should also participate in rescue activities with the rescue teams of the Sindh government. He also urged the Sindh government to ensure better treatment for the passengers injured in the accident.

