Bilawal telephones Mengal, inquired after his health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday telephoned Chief, Balochistan National Party (BNP) Sardar Akhtar Mengal and inquired after his health.

Bilawal Bhutto thanked Akhtar Mengal for sending a BNP delegation to attend All Parties Conference (APC), said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto has also telephoned Chief National Party Dr Abdul Malik and invited him to attend the APC.

Bilawal Bhutto has been assured by Dr Abdul Malik's for his participation in APC.