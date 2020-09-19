UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Telephones Mengal, Inquired After His Health

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

Bilawal telephones Mengal, inquired after his health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday telephoned Chief, Balochistan National Party (BNP) Sardar Akhtar Mengal and inquired after his health.

Bilawal Bhutto thanked Akhtar Mengal for sending a BNP delegation to attend All Parties Conference (APC), said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto has also telephoned Chief National Party Dr Abdul Malik and invited him to attend the APC.

Bilawal Bhutto has been assured by Dr Abdul Malik's for his participation in APC.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Balochistan APC Akhtar Mengal Pakistan Peoples Party All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates increases services to Bahrain with second ..

10 minutes ago

DEWA presents an exceptional simulated reality exp ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank wins Sukuk Deal of the Year 2 ..

11 minutes ago

ADNEC acquires the International Exhibition for Na ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler issues law on licencing, renting and use ..

41 minutes ago

Wait is over as Punjab Education Boards announce m ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.