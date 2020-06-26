UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Telephones National Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Bilawal telephones national leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday contacted several leaders via telephone and discussed the current political situation of the country, COVID-19 and locusts attack, and Federal budget, besides the prospects for calling an all parties conference.

`He contacted Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq, head of Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali Khan of ANP, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bazenjo and member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar, as PPP press release said.

Bilawal Bhutto inquired after the health of Shehbaz Sharif and his brother Mian Nawaz Sharif, andcondoled with Sirajul Haq over the death of former JI chief Syed Munawar Hasan.

