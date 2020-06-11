UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Telephones Shebaz To Inquire About Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday telephoned the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to inquire about his health as he was tested positive for COVID-19.

He said President Asif Ali Zardari had also inquired about his health and prayed for his early recovery.

Bilawal also inquired about the health of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is in England these days for medical treatment purpose.

He said this was the time to be united to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

He hoped for early recovery of Shehbaz Sharif so that he could fulfill his responsibilities as an opposition leader.

