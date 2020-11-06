Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn like PTI leaders

(@fidahassanain)

PPP Chairman asks GB people to support his party to power and he will ensure them their rights as his grandfather and mother did.

DIAMER: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the people of Gilgit-Baltistan to support his party and help it succeed in fast approaching elections.

Bilawal Bhutto said they would build hospitals and educational institutions if they were elected to power.

He also raised his voice for the jobs of the local people from Diamer Basha Dama and other projects.

“People of Gilgit-Baltistan always supported PPP and I hope they will again support it,” said the PPP Chairman while addressing the gathering in Diamer district in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said they never took U-turn like the PTI.

“PM promised to make GB as province but the fact is totally different as he made this promise to grab peoples’ support,” said Bilawal.

He stated that they would not allow anyone to impose further taxes.

“I will stand by you in all difficult situations as I don’t take U-turn,” he added.