Bilawal Terms By-election Victory As Great Responsibility
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his gratitude and appreciation for his party’s resounding success in the recent local government by-elections across Sindh, including Karachi.
He celebrated this victory as a testament to the public’s trust and unwavering support for the PPP, as well as the dedication and hard work of committed party workers.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended heartiest congratulations to all successful PPP candidates, commending the tireless efforts of party workers who transformed the campaign into a decisive triumph.
"Once again, the arrow has made its mark across Sindh, including Karachi, where the followers of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto have emerged victorious," he noted.
He emphasized that these results clearly reflect the people’s preference for inclusive public service over politics of division and discord.
Addressing the newly elected representatives, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed confidence in their dedication to uphold public trust. "This victory brings great responsibilities and challenges," he stated. "You will face a landscape of limited resources and numerous issues, but your perseverance and commitment to the party’s vision will guide the way forward."
